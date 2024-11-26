‘Zionists unable to compensate for defeats in negotiations’

Osama Hamdan said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV that the last US proposal for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was presented before the country’s presidential election.

Under the proposal, the Israeli regime wanted to take back the Zionist captives and for the resistance to raise the flag of surrender, then decide whether it wants to stop the war or not, he explained.

Stating that Israel wanted to achieve in the negotiations what it could not achieve on the battlefield, the senior Hamas member underlined that “it is impossible for the regime to compensate for its field defeats in negotiations”.

While expressing concern about the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, Hamdan rejected the talk of a five-day ceasefire and then resuming the war by the Zionist enemy.

Regarding the negotiations between Hamas and other Palestinian groups on administering Gaza, Hamdan said that an agreement was reached with the Fatah movement in the Cairo meeting, on a framework for forming a committee to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip.

A second meeting with Fatah was supposed to be held to complete the preparations for the formation of the said committee, but this was delayed due to new developments, including the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Hamas political bureau, he said.

Hamdan emphasized that the Hamas movement's position is to form a national consensus government to manage the affairs of all Palestinians, but this was not agreed upon.

Referring to the martyrdom of many senior commanders and officials of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the senior Hamas member said that despite losing senior figures, the Lebanese resistance continues to inflict a heavy price on the Israeli occupation regime and sends Zionist leaders to bunkers.

Hamdan noted that the Hezbollah resistance movement deserves support despite efforts to sow division and create sectarian conflict in Lebanon.

