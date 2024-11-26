Hezbollah missiles plunge Zionist settlement into darkness

According to Israeli media, about 10 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Palestinian territories, with a number of them hitting the settlement of Nahariya and its surrounding areas.

A fire also reportedly broke out in northern occupied Palestine following the Hezbollah missiles, damaging a number of vehicles and buildings.

Israeli media reported the injuries of two setters in Nahariya, one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

The Israeli Radio and Television Organization, referring to Hezbollah's missile attack quoted officials as saying that they were expecting widespread missile attacks on Israeli targets before the ceasefire is announced.

According to IRNA, the Israeli army launched widespread attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon on Monday morning, which are still ongoing.

