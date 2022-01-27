Iran president congratulates Nat'l Soccer Team for qualifying for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

"The successive and authoritative victories of our national football team in Qatar, brought a wave of joy and happiness for Iranian people," President Raisi said in his message.

He congratulated the great success to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the zealous people of Iran.

It is a manifestation of the dynamism and glory of a nation, "I sincerely thank the valuable efforts of all coaches and especially the capable and zealous players of the national football team and I wish them health, pride and continued victory in the next stages".

The Iranian National Soccer Team gained a 1-0 victory over its guest Iraq in a match in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday.

The FIFA representative said he was happy with the match, both in terms of the way it was conducted and the presence of spectators.

The match ended with the Iranian players, coached by Dragan Skocic scored a goal against Iraq.

A large group of Iranian female football fans, too, were present in the stadium to watch the match despite the frosty cold and sporadic rain.

About 10,000 spectators watched the match in Tehran's Azadi stadium which paved the way for the Iranian team to play in the World Cup in Qatar, 2022.

