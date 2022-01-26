President Raisi congratulates India on Nat'l Day

In his message to President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind, Raisi said, "I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of the Republic of India."

"As two countries with rich culture and ancient civilisations in Asia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India have always had excellent relations and will undoubtedly create a new page of relations in the present era with their past reserves," he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has the necessary will and readiness to expand and deepen relations with the Republic of India in all fields," he noted.

Meanwhile, in a separate message to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raisi said, "I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of the Republic of India."

"I hope that in the light of the rich cultural and civilizational commonalities and the long-standing relations between the two countries, the cooperation between the two countries will expand and strengthen with the efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in all fields and in the interests of the two nations," he added.

He wished health and success for his Indian counterpart and the prime minister and prosperity and felicity for the people of the Republic of India.

