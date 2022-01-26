US sound association names an Iranian as nominee for Golden Reels Awards

Delpak, the sound editor of "A Hero", is nominated for best sound editing of an international movie.

"A Hero", by Asghar Farhadi, is included in the preliminary list for the 2022 Oscar Nominations slated for March 2022.

To win the award, Delpak will compete with his rivals from China, Italy, and France.

Winners of the 69th Golden Reels Awards will be announced on March 13, 2022.

Delpak, 57, has already won Golden Simorgh from Fajr International Film Festival held annually in Iran.

"A Hero", "Khorshid (Sun Children)", "A Salesman", "A Separation", and "Muhammad: The Messenger of God" are among famous works of Delpak.

To go back to the history of Iran's presence in Oscars, it is good to refer to first, "Children of Heaven" by Majid Majidi which was nominated for the Oscars in 1998, and later two movies directed by Asghar Farhadi, namely "A Separation" and "The Salesman", which won the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

"Finding Farideh" by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei was the first Iranian documentary introduced to the 2020 Academy Awards.

Also, "Khorshid" by famous Iranian director Majid Majidi was among 15 international short films introduced to the 2021 Oscars

