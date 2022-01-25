Neighbors to have strong presence in Tehran tourism fair late Jan

Ali-Asghar Shalibafan made the remarks at a press conference on holding the exhibition.

Business-to-business service is available online and in-person at the Tehran exhibition which is slated for January 29-February 1, Shalibafan said.

Also, health protocols will be strictly followed as a preemptive measure to fight the new coronavirus variant, the official added.

As Shalibafan stressed that the coronavirus has seriously damaged industries of tourism and handicrafts.

He went on to say that the Tehran international exhibition has adopted serious approach in supporting tourism industry.

The deadly coronavirus has so far killed over 5,620,000 worldwide.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish