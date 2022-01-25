Neighbors to have strong presence in Tehran tourism fair late Jan

Jan 25, 2022, 12:40 PM
Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced on Tuesday that neighboring countries will have a strong presence in the "15th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition" in late January 2022.

Ali-Asghar Shalibafan made the remarks at a press conference on holding the exhibition.

Business-to-business service is available online and in-person at the Tehran exhibition which is slated for January 29-February 1, Shalibafan said.

Also, health protocols will be strictly followed as a preemptive measure to fight the new coronavirus variant, the official added.

As Shalibafan stressed that the coronavirus has seriously damaged industries of tourism and handicrafts.

He went on to say that the Tehran international exhibition has adopted serious approach in supporting tourism industry.

The deadly coronavirus has so far killed over 5,620,000 worldwide.

