No difference between Sunni, Shia in Islamic Republic: Official

Hossein Modarres Khiabani unexpectedly attended a Sunni mosque yesterday as a sign of solidarity between Shia and Sunni followers in the southeastern province.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei always addresses the unbreakable unity between different ethnic groups and religious sects, Khiabani said.

The foes seek to create ethnic, religious, and political rifts and divide people of Muslim cities, provinces, and countries, but people’s alertness and mental maturity foiled their conspiracies, Modarres Khiabani added.

He mentioned membership of Sunni mosque’s imam in the trustee board of a Shia mosque as an example of unity between the two major Islamic denominations.

