Pres. Raisi: Iran favors long-term ties with Turkey

During the phone talk on Saturday night, President Raisi said that the potentials for broadening Tehran-Ankara ties are numerous and diverse, adding that Tehran welcomes planning and programming for strategic cooperation with Turkey.

The Iranian president said that mutual respect and respecting the territorial integrity of countries are the two major bases for prestigious relations between countries.

President Erdogan, for his part, said in the phone talk that Turkey has prepared a long list for comprehensive economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran while expressing enthusiasm for a visit to Tehran in near future.

The Turkish president emphasized that provision of energy for Turkey by Iran needs to be continuous, adding that Turkey considers Iran as a reliable provider of energy and is after further improvement of its cooperation with Iran.

President Erdogan, meanwhile, referred to President Raisi's recent visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and expressed hope that the positive results of that visit will soon be tangible in the entire region.

He also said that Turkey favors security cooperation with Iran to ensure regional peace and stability.

