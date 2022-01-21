AEOI Spox: Raisi, Putin discuss promoting peaceful nuclear ties

Kamalvandi elaborated on Iran-Russia nuclear cooperation, saying peaceful nuclear cooperation are divided into energy-related and non-energy-related categories.

He added that radioisotopes are used for supplying radio medicine and for medical, industrial, agricultural and other peaceful nuclear fields.

He noted that cooperation is underway between Iran and Russia on producing at least 10,000MW electricity by using nuclear energy.

Kamalvandi went on to say that Russia can play an important part in producing 10,000 MW of electricity in Iran.

