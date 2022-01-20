Iran condemns Lahore deadly blast

Khatibzadeh condemned a terrorist attack that killed and wounded a number of Pakistani citizens in the city of Lahore.

He expressed sympathy with those affected by the incident, the families of the victims, and the brotherly and friendly government of Pakistan.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said such acts of terror once again highlight the need to fight the terrorist groups to restore peace and stability to the region.

A blast near Lahore's Anar Kali Bazaar area on Thursday killed at least two people and injured nearly 20 others.

