Azerbaijani experts say Raisi’s trip to Russia is important for region

Oktay Qasimov told Yeni Musavat newspaper that both Iran and Russia are neighbors with Azerbaijan Republic and Baku cannot overlook their relationship.

Iran and Russia are the key countries in the 3+3 format for the South Caucasus, Qasimov said, adding that Iran-Russia ties have serious effects on regional trends, especially on Azerbaijan Republic.

In this context, Qasimov noted, President Raisi’s trip to Russia is interesting because he has announced that his policy would be different from previous administrations.

Tural Ismailov, a fellow at Azerbaijan’s Center for Social Research, told the same outlet that Raisi’s trip is taking place at a time when highly serious processes and events are occurring in the region.

After Kazakhstan developments and Turkey’s negotiations with Armenia, this trip shouldn’t be neglected since these issues are sure to be discussed by Raisi and Putin, as Islmailov puts it.

Russia had a positive reaction to the 3+3 format from the beginning and supported it, but Iran was initially doubtful, though it joined the format and participated in the first round of negotiations, Ismailov said.

He added that Iran-Azerbaijan Republic relations are normal today and the relationship’s entry into a new stage and establishment of a positive process has contributed to changing Iran’s approach to 3+3 format.

Iran and Russia have both been sanctioned by the West and need alternative economic and political paths and transportation corridors, Ismailov opined, adding that the 3+3 format in in the interest of both countries in this context.

Therefore, the Azerbaijani expert said, he thinks that there will occur no disagreement between Iran and Russia on the format.

Iran’s Raisi left for Moscow on Wednesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are expected to explore ways of expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation on various economic, political, business, and cultural areas as well as reinforcing cooperation in regional and international issues.

President Raisi will deliver a speech at Russia’s State Duma and Moscow State University.

