Refurbished IRNA building opens in Hormozgan province

The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday, with IRNA chief Hossein Jaberi Ansari in attendance. The event was also attended by the news agency’s senior managers and the CEO of Hormozgan Steel Company Ata'ollah Ma'roofkhani.

As the official news agency of the Islamic Republic, IRNA is considered the leading professional institution for news, photography, and media product creation in the country. With a history of nearly nine decades, the agency plays a key role in news coverage and content production in Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, IRNA inaugurated an office on the strategic Bu Musa Island in southern Iran to facilitate and accelerate the dissemination of news about Iran's initiatives in this region. Currently, IRNA has three provincial offices in the Persian Gulf islands of Qeshm, Kish, and Bu Musa.

The Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa are located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean. Given Hormozgan province's extensive coastline and unique potential, establishing IRNA offices in this region is of great significance.

