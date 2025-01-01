Jan 1, 2025, 2:48 PM
1 Persons
ALI IZADI

Army Chief asserts enemies have not seen Iran's true power

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Army Chief Commander has stated that enemies have not witnessed the true power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We have not shown all of our military power and have not shown many of our capabilities yet, Mousavi said on Wednesday.

There are numerous things that the enemies do not know, and there is no reason to demonstrate all our power, he added.

Mousavi highlighted that only an underground drone base of the Iranian army, and its location remains undiscovered by adversaries.

He undermined the enemies' claims regarding the Zionist regime's victory, asserting killing women and children and destroying hospitals, houses, and schools is not a victory.

Resistance is a school of thought and a culture that will never weaken, he stressed.

Mousavi reiterated that following the Al-Aqsa storm Operation, the resistance has become stronger.

