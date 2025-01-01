Egypt preparing to attack Yemen: Zionists claim

According to Yemeni media report on Wednesday, Yehoshua Meir Lichter, an Israeli researcher and member of the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, in an X message said that there is "classified information" about imminent Egyptian intervention, supported by Israel, to deter the Houthis and halt the decline in Suez Canal revenues.

The Egyptian Air Force is planning offensive actions against the Houthis, who have caused significant losses to Egypt, he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Mahmoud Mehran, an expert in international law, emphasized that Egypt has the right to take necessary measures to protect its national security, pointing out that threats to maritime navigation represent a direct threat to its security.

He noted that international law, including Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, grants countries the right to self-defense. He also highlighted that the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention affirms the right of states to protect maritime routes and stressed that any potential Egyptian actions should be proportional to the scale of the threat and in line with international legal principles.

He warned that Israel's continuous violations in the region are among the main causes of escalating regional tensions, and the international community should act to ensure respect for international law and regional stability.

