Iran’s trade with Russia to be facilitated

Ehsan Khandouzi told IRNA in Moscow after his meeting held on Tuesday afternoon with Iranian trade persons residing in Russia.

Planning for this end has been made, the minister said, expressing hope that it will be finalized during the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow.

President Raisi left for Moscow on Wednesday morning. The President’s visit is taking place at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

As the finance minister has noted, Russia has always been an important partner for Iran.

He hoped that President Raisi’s Moscow visit would be a turning point in development of economic cooperation in all areas.

According to Kremlin press office, “The leaders plan to discuss the entire scope of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, including joint trade and economic projects, as well as topical international and regional matters."

“They will also focus on the fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.”

