Yemen warns US aircraft carrier presence in Red Sea: Report

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the carrier should leave the Red Sea and return to the American coast, IRNA cited Fars news agency on Wednesday.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the carrier's continued presence militarizes the waters and lacks legitimacy, falling outside of its legal mission and duties.

He described the situation as "an uncalculated move" by the United States.

Over the past year, the Yemeni army, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, has targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as carried out dozens of drone and missile attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime.

7129**9417