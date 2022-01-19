Raisi's trip to enhance Iran-Russia ties

President Raisi left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday morning upon the official invitation by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with the aim of expanding economic, political and cultural interactions.



According to some Russian analysts, the tour will strengthen pillars of mutual ties and help create brilliant future in all-out cooperation between the two friendly neighboring states.



Alexander Palishuk, a prominent Russian orientalist and professor, emphasized that the preplanned trip can help speed up development of bilateral ties.



Palishuk told IRNA that Iran-Russia cooperation experienced positive and progressing trend in recent years, and the two nations promoted enhancement of relationship in different arenas.



Iranian and Russian heads of states are of the opinion that Tehran and Moscow should develop mutual ties to preserve their national interests, the academic said, adding that the two sides have labored hard to make all preparations for the upcoming visit.



Russian Iranologist Yana Adirkhayeva pointed to remarkable collaborations between Iran and Russia, noting that the two nations possess potentials to expand cooperation in trade, tourism, science and technology.



The Russian professor of Tula State University went on to say that President Raisi's visit paves the way for long-term cooperation especially in strategic affairs.



Vladimir Obidenov, chairman of the Russia-Iran Business Council at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that the Iranian president's trip to Moscow in particular his negotiation with his Russian counterpart is a significant step to deepen bilateral economic exchanges.



Obidenov told IRNA that Tehran-Moscow relationship has been revitalized in Tashkent Summit between heads of states of Iran and Russia, and that the upcoming Raisi-Putin meeting would be another important step to develop and strengthen mutual collaborations.



Konstantin Sivkov, head of Center for Geopolitical Studies, told IRNA that the visit will bring about positive results for the Middle East and Caucasus regions and enhance regional cooperation, because Iran and Russia feel special duty to maintain peace and stability in the West Asia region.



Andrei Sidorov, acting dean of Moscow State University’s Faculty of Global Studies (MGO), told IRNA in an exclusive interview that the trip will reinvigorate Iran-Russia ties.



Ismail Shabanov, President of the Russian NGO Talysh Diaspora, told IRNA that Iran is of great importance in the eyes of Russian authorities; therefore, they have pave the way for President Raisi's visit to Moscow.



The Kremlin Palace declared that President Putin and President Raisi are going to hold talks on the Vienna talks and international issues as well as implementation of joint economic projects on January 19.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish