WHO condemns Israeli regime's attack on Gaza hospital

In a statement issued on Saturday, the WHO called Israeli regime’s attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza “a death sentence for thousands of Palestinians” living in the territory, saying the “terror” in Gaza should end.

The statement said that the attack on Kamal Adwan had destroyed and burned key parts of the hospital.

It said that nearly 350 people, including 75 patients and 180 medical staff, were in the Kamal Adwan until Friday, adding that some 60 medical staff and 25 patients had been critically injured and were in severe condition as a result of the attack by the Israelis.

