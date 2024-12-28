Dec 28, 2024, 7:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85703387
T T
0 Persons

Tags

WHO condemns Israeli regime's attack on Gaza hospital

Dec 28, 2024, 7:47 PM
News ID: 85703387
WHO condemns Israeli regime's attack on Gaza hospital

Tehran, IRNA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned a Zionist regime attack on the only functioning hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the WHO called Israeli regime’s attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza “a death sentence for thousands of Palestinians” living in the territory, saying the “terror” in Gaza should end. 

The statement said that the attack on Kamal Adwan had destroyed and burned key parts of the hospital. 

It said that nearly 350 people, including 75 patients and 180 medical staff, were in the Kamal Adwan until Friday, adding that some 60 medical staff and 25 patients had been critically injured and were in severe condition as a result of the attack by the Israelis. 

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .