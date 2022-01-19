Pres Raisi: Iran-Russia interaction provides security in region

President Raisi made the remarks when speaking to reporters in Tehran before departing for Moscow.

The president said that his Moscow visit is taking place at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He went on to say that his visit will follow promotion of regional diplomacy.

President Raisi at the head of a delegation left for Moscow on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, his visit will last for two days.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali had said that the visit of Iranian president to Russia would be a turning point in historical relations between the two countries.

