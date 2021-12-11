Iran's steadfastness defuses propaganda amid Vienna talks

In the days leading to the seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Western powers and their mainstream media outlets have labored to pursue a propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic, exerting claims against new Iranian proposals on lifting embargo and nuclear commitments, while Tehran submitted draft texts in line with contents of the JCPOA.

The Western powers have been the sides who led the talks to an impasse in recent years by putting forward unrelated demands such as Iran's regional influence and its defense missile power.



Western media published distorted stories on contents of Iranian suggestions in a bid to portray the proposals as unrealistic and rigid with the aim of putting the blame of deadlock of the Vienna talks on the shoulder of the Iranian negotiating team and push Tehran towards retreating from its rational stances.



As expected, the media hype failed to affect the Iranian negotiators, who are determined to pursue Iran's rightful demands. The Islamic Republic also showed steadfastness in facing the so-called maximum pressure by the Trump administration.



Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined in a phone call with Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative, on Thursday that the E3 (Britain, France and Germany) are expected to read the Iranian proposals carefully to see that the suggestions are in line with the JCPOA and incomplete talks in Vienna, adding that it is obvious that the Iranians' viewpoint could be different from Westerners' stance.

EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora said on Thursday that there are different standpoints and the participating sides are trying to find a way for dissolving the differences.



A most recent issue that showed the United States' destructive role in Vienna talks is that Washington has imposed sanctions on some Iranian nationals and entities in a blatant move, which violates good faith to continue negotiations. The US has resorted to intimidation strategy in order to force Iran to give concessions, which has never borne fruit.



The Islamic Republic is trying seriously to reach a consensus with the P4+1 in the shortest time possible and is ready for an agreement as soon as the American authorities recognize Iran's legitimate rights and stop resorting to failed maximum pressure.



