Bagheri is in Vienna to attend negotiations on lifting sanctions against Iran.

Earlier, Bagheri slammed the unseriousness shown by some participants, saying that the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was serious in the talks.

He had held intensive consultation with top Russian and Chinese officials on the latest developments of the Vienna talks as well as Iran's two drafts on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.

