Vienna talks in right direction

The Islamic Republic of Iran's insistence on its firm and rightful demands over lifting sanctions has put the E3 (Britain, France and Germany) on the spotlight of the world public opinion to back efforts for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and remove anti-Iran sanctions.



The seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on November 29, while the European Troika attempted to put the blame of the current situation of implementation of the JCPOA on Iran and ignore the destructive role of the United States in this respect to have an upper hand in the negotiations.



The Western powers continued their negative propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic until December 1, when the Iranian negotiators submitted their draft texts. Iran's top nuclear negotiator announced on December 2 that Tehran submitted two texts on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues, adding that the Islamic Republic is ready to continue talks on the propositions.



But the Troika that is following the United States, called for a hiatus to return to their capitals for consultations, so this round of Vienna talks came to halt on December 3.



The second phase of the seventh round of the Vienna talks resumed on December 9, when the US imposed new sanctions on Iranians and tried to resort to a threatening policy amid the negotiations.



Iran's top negotiator underlined that the Islamic Republic is determined to pursue the talks until the negotiations reach a consensus, pointing to the other sides' lack of seriousness on reaching a agreement, which guarantees full compliance with the JCPOA, while the Iranian delegation has come to Vienna for a serious negotiation.



Iranians' firm stances and initiatives have reportedly led foreign policy officials of the European Union to express unsatisfactory on destructive attitude of the three European powers.



As a result of such developments, a European official told Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity on Friday night that the negotiation is moving in the right direction.



Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, twitted, "The #ViennaTalks are underway. Experts work on the text of a final document. It will take time and a lot of efforts but participants are result-oriented."



Therefore, the Vienna talks is expected to continue at different levels in coming days. Iran will keep on taking important steps to reach a good and rational agreement on lifting sanctions and nuclear commitments.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish