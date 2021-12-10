Top negotiator slams European's unseriousness in Vienna talks

Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters on Friday morning that he had cancelled other appointments and meetings to take part in Vienna talks and this was indicative of Iran's determination in the talks.

Look who has cancelled other meetings and has stayed here [in Vienna] and who has preferred other meetings and left, Bagheri Kani said.

He also said that discussion on Iran's proposed drafts has begun since last night.

The talk in the Austrian capital that was halted for over five months due to a power transition in Iran after the June 20 president election was resumed last week.

The Iranian delegation stayed in Vienna while the teams of other participants of the JCPOA returned to the capitals for consultation over Iran's new drafts.

