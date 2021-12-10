We are in Vienna to reach a good deal: FM

The Western parties should know that enough of talks have been there during the last eight year and they have made promises without action, Amirabdollahian wrote in an Instagram post.

But it is time for action today and we try to reach a serious, good deal, he added.

The Iranian top diplomat also said that Iran's nuclear program was completely peaceful, but addressing the Western parties' alleged concerns was directly in connection with full removal of the JCPOA-related sanctions.

Although we doubt that the Western side was principally ready to remove sanctions or it seeks to unilaterally address its own concerns, he said, if the Western side continues the talks with good faith and constructive initiative and ideas, we will certainly see quick progress in negotiations.

Iran and other participants of the JCPOA, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, are in Vienna, Austria for talks to reach a deal to remove US sanction against Iran.

