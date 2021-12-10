All parties in Vienna must show pragmatism like Iran: Russian envoy

"I have reasons to believe that #Iran showed a great deal of pragmatism today at the Joint Commission meeting," the Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"The same is required from all other participants in the #ViennaTalks. Through joint pragmatic efforts we have a real chance to succeed," he added.

Ulyanov also said in a separate tweet that the Vienna talks would proceed from the drafts elaborated by June 20, when the six round of talks was concluded by the former administration in Iran.

The talks saw an over five-month hiatus due to a power transition in Iran as a result of presidential election which led to the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran and other participants to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, have resumed talks, with a new Iranian negotiating team offering new proposals to the previously made drafts.

Ulyanov, however, added in his tweet that "the new Iranian ideas must be properly discussed and thoroughly considered. This is an edict in multilateral diplomacy."

