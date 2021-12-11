Tehran rejects Reuters claim on Iran's proposed text

A European source quoted by Reuters had claimed earlier on Friday that Iran was ready to work on the basis of earlier nuclear talks and was willing to continue the Vienna talks on the basis of texts prepared in June.

Reuters' claims by its unnamed source was that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani had said that the previous rounds of talks nuclear deal could only be considered as a draft.

Meanwhile a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, rejecting Reuters' claim on Vienna Talks to continue the Vienna talks on the basis of texts prepared in June, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran had stated in its talks with China that the text of the previous six rounds of the Vienna talks was respectable but because it was not agreed upon, it would be negotiable.

Accordingly, talks are progressing based on proposals Iran made last week.

