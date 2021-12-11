Iran-Turkey comprehensive document on cooperation to bring economic boom

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks upon his return to home on Friday evening after visiting Turkey for the 16th conference of the parliamentary union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Qalibaf hoped that Iran-Turkey comprehensive document on cooperation would be finalized during the upcoming visit of Turkish president to Tehran.

About his Istanbul visit, the parliament speaker said it took place at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart for two days.

During his stay in Turkey, Qalibaf held multilateral meetings focusing on the issues of Afghanistan and Palestine.

About the talks held on the sidelines of the OIC parliamentary union meeting, Qalibaf said he negotiated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on political issues and on fostering trade cooperation.

