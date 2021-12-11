Iranian, Algerian Speakers stress establishing parliamentary friendship groups

On the sidelines of the 16th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, Boughali said on Friday evening that the current Algerian Parliament started work six months ago and has tried to establish parliamentary relations with Iran's Majlis.

He added that on the issue of Palestine, we try to establish good cooperation between different Palestinian groups, which can help solve the Palestinian problem.



Expressing that Algeria and Iran have a shared view on the Palestinian issue, he said that Algeria believes that Iran is a regional and global power and hopes to find a solution to the Palestinian issue, which is one of the main crises in the Islamic world.



He further stated that Algeria will not get involved in the issue of normalization that some Islamic countries have entered, because it weakens the Palestinian issue and will not help Palestine.



For his part, Qalibaf said that there are many commonalities and political and religious relations between the two nations of Iran and Algeria, expressing readiness to establish a parliamentary friendship group between the two countries because this group can help promote political, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries.

