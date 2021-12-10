Iran's speaker meets Turkish President

The meeting also attended by the Turkish Speaker Mustafa Sentop took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Istanbul.

Erdogan expressed hoped that the talks in Veinna, Austria between Iran and other participants of the 2015 nuclear deal to remove sanctions would conclude in a fair way.

He also called on international organizations to help Iran in hosting Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran as a result of recent crisis in the country.

The Turkish President hoped that he could pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

Qalibaf said that the comprehensive document on cooperation between Iran and Turkey that was in finalization process symbolized the two countries' serious determination to expand ties.

He highlighted Iran's support of the 3+3 format in the South Caucasus and said that all the countries in the region should have good ties with each other.

On the talks in Vienna, the Iranian speaker said that great power should learn that they shouldn't impose their will on other countries and if they understand respecting the interests of other countries, a deal would be within reach.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish