Iran's parliament, gov't prioritize ties with neighbors: Speaker

Qalibaf was speaking in a meeting with Turkish CEOs and investors on Thursday night on the sidelines of the meeting of The Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Countries (PUIC) in Istanbul.

In the meeting, CEOs of holding companies and investors from Turkey elaborated issues and problems in their trade with Iran and offered the suggestions to expand investments in the country.

The Iranian speaker said that Iran's parliament and government were serious in expanding trade ties with neighboring countries and that they have planned to continue bilateral trade with those countries even after the sanctions against Iran were removed.

Qalibaf also said that there have been included some policies in Iran's Seventh Development Plan that would facilitate expansion of economic ties.

He recommended Turkish economic agents to pursue issues through parliamentary friendship groups.

