Turkey, Iran hold talks on expansion of border coop

Head of the Border Rivers Department of Iran's Ministry of Energy Houshang Gholami and Chairman of Planning and Water Allocation Department of Turkey's Water Management Office Erhan Demir participated in the meeting.

The Iranian official said on the sidelines of the seminar said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic has proposed its demands on water management and problems of the border rivers, which led to flooding and damages in Iran.

He pointed to a plan by the Turkish side to resolve the problems, adding that the two sides have agreed upon implementing the plan in order to reduce or even prevent from repeating such incidents.

The damages mostly hit Maku towards Cheshmeh Sorayya and Boralan areas, he said, adding that the Turkish government-assisted Iran to minimize the damages.

The two delegations from Ankara and Tehran already inspected border areas to get a clear clue of the situation.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish