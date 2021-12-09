Iran, Turkey call for finalizing cooperation document

The two parliament speakers met on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf noted that both Iran and Turkey have to make use of such regional and international conferences to further help solve the problems of Islamic countries.

Referring to joint interests between Iran and Turkey, he said that due to the effective role of the two countries in regional developments, foreign powers disagree with the promotion of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Qalibaf also noted that the root cause of US enmity with Iran and its recent pressure on Turkey is that Washington have learnt about the power and influence of the two countries in the region.

The Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, for his part, called for formation of a committee for defending the rights of Muslim people who are present in some countries but are in the minority.

On the promotion of bilateral relations, he said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to pay a visit to Tehran in the near future.

Sentop also said that Turkey is opposed to the US unilateral sanctions on Iran and hopes the nuclear negotiations in Vienna will yield fruit.

