Iran's parliament speaker arrives in Istanbul to attend PUIC Conference

Qalibaf was received by the Head of Turkey-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Othman Nuri at the Istanbul Airport.

The Turkish lawmaker (Othman Nuri) said at the reception of the Iranian parliament speaker that Iran and Turkey are two major regional powers whose relations need to be further expanded.

“I hope by the year 2023 the two countries will rely on close and ever-onward negotiations to pave the path towards improvement of bilateral ties to an unprecedented level,” he added.

Nuri said that the two countries’ parliaments must play important roles in remarkable improvement of bilateral relations.

The Iranian parliament speaker, for his part, while referring to Iran-Turkey parliamentary relations emphasized that the two countries’ ties, especially their parliamentary relations are at a good level now, and hoped these good relations will lead to greater cooperation.

Qalibaf is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the PUIC Conference, and also hold talks with other parliament speakers on the sidelines of the OIC-sponsored conference.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker will also have a meeting with the Iranian merchants and economic activists residing in Turkey, aimed at getting familiarized with their problems and solving them through parliamentary consultations.

Three of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as a deputy foreign minister are accompanying Qalibaf in this visit.

The Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states was established in Iran on 17 June 1999, with its head office situated in Tehran.

The Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States is composed of the parliaments of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In this year’s conference which will be held on Dec 9-10 in Istanbul, Turkey, such issues as the occupation of Palestine, and the recent developments in Afghanistan after the US exit from the country will be discussed, among other issues of mutual interest by the OIC member states.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish