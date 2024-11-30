Nov 30, 2024, 5:10 PM
War crimes are not subject to passage of time: Iran

Tehran, IRNA - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh stated that Iran still insists on demanding truth and justice regarding the companies that actively participated in the development of Iraq's chemical weapons program, and stressed that war crimes are not subject to the passage of time.

"On Int'l Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, we pay tribute to Iranian soldiers & civilians martyred or injured by deposed Saddam regime's chemical attacks during 1980-88 imposed war," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

He pointed out that there is no statute of limitations for war crimes, and as such Iran persists in its demand for "truth & justice" regarding those German companies and others that actively and knowingly contributed to Iraq's ChemicalWeapons programme.

