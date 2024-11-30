War crimes are not subject to passage of time: Iran

"On Int'l Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, we pay tribute to Iranian soldiers & civilians martyred or injured by deposed Saddam regime's chemical attacks during 1980-88 imposed war," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

He pointed out that there is no statute of limitations for war crimes, and as such Iran persists in its demand for "truth & justice" regarding those German companies and others that actively and knowingly contributed to Iraq's ChemicalWeapons programme.

2050