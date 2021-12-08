Pres. Raisi: Iran-Turkey cooperation to enter new phase

President Raisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening.

Pointing to the necessity of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in the fight against terrorism, President Raisi said that the main way to fight terrorism is to respect the sovereignty of countries, and given the Islamic Republic of Iran's brilliant history in fighting terrorism, Iran welcomes the cooperation of all countries in the fight against terrorism.

Stressing the importance of Tehran-Ankara relations on economic and trade, he highlighted that the development of cooperation between Iran and Turkey will enter a new phase soon by holding a summit in Tehran.

Referring to his recent meetings and consultations at the regional level, President Raisi added that the problems of the region must be resolved within the states of the region as well as with the active participation of countries, and there is no need for foreign interference.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, said that cooperation between Iran and Turkey, especially in the economic and security fields, is important, he said adding that now the idea of joint cooperation among the countries of the region has prevailed and recent trips plus consultations show its success.

Stressing the significance importance of holding joint cooperation meetings between Tehran and Ankara, he noted that during his upcoming visit to Tehran, relations between the two countries will enter a new phase of development.

