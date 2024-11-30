Syrian Army targets terrorist positions in Aleppo, Idlib

Syrian warplanes on Saturday targeted a military convoy belonging to terrorist groups in central Aleppo, resulting in significant casualties among the terrorists.

Heavy artillery and missile strikes were also carried out on terrorist strongholds in the village of Flaifel, in the outskirts of Idlib, northwest of Syria.

Additionally, Syrian and Russian warplanes conducted joint operations targeting terrorist vehicles across Aleppo, according to Al-Ahed news outlet.

The Syrian Army’s General Command said in a statement on Friday that forces in Aleppo and Idlib were actively repelling a large-scale offensive by the Al-Nusra Front.

Al-Nusra terrorists made a major offensive against the Syrian Army in Western Aleppo on Wednesday.

The attacks by terrorist groups coincided with direct threats by Israeli prime mnister Benjamin Netanyahu against Syria after he announced a ceasefire in Lebanon.

