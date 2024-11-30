Iran’s Parliament speaker warns of Israeli plot in Syria

Qalibaf made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the region. “Under such circumstances, we must diligently and collaboratively safeguard the region,” he added.

The Syrian military confirmed on Saturday that the foreign-backed militants had entered large parts of Aleppo, forcing the army to redeploy in preparation for a counterstrike to restore state authority.

During the phone call, Qalibaf said he was pleased with the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and acknowledged Berri’s significant role in achieving the ceasefire, which came into effect early on Wednesday.

The parliament speaker also affirmed that Iran stands firmly behind the Lebanese government, parliament, people, and resistance.

Berri, in response, expressed gratitude for Iran's pivotal role in providing unwavering assistance to Lebanon during the latest aggression by the Israeli regime.

4353**2050