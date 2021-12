Mousavi added that on his visit to Turkey, Qalibaf will have bilateral meetings with the speakers of some Islamic countries attending the summit.

Holding meetings with Iranian and Turkish businessmen to facilitate economic ties is another scheduled part of his trip.

The Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states was established in Iran on 17 June 1999, with its head office situated in Tehran.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish