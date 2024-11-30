Mashhad joins League of Historical Cities

Speaking on Saturday, Qalandar Sharif highlighted that the LHC is the world’s foremost international organization focused on the preservation of historical and cultural heritage in urban areas.

"The League emphasizes collaboration to achieve lasting global peace and aims to preserve the identity and historical heritage of cities, raise awareness, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences in safeguarding historical monuments and, introducing and utilizing these assets effectively," he said.

Currently, 129 cities from 65 countries are members of the LHC. Alongside Mashhad, other Iranian members include Isfahan, Shiraz, Bandar Kong, Tabriz, Semnan, Kashan, Yazd, Ardebil, Neyshabour, Masouleh, and Tehran.

The mayor also pointed out the strategic benefits of this membership for Mashhad, particularly in promoting the city's pilgrimage and tourism capacities in target markets such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Pakistan, Turkiyeh, and India.

Joining the LHC and collaborating with other historical and religious cities in the League can significantly enhance Mashhad’s profile in attracting international pilgrims and tourists, ensuring sustainable revenue for the city, Qalandar Sharif said.

