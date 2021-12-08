Iran RIPI among 25 leading patent holders in oil, gas nanotech

According to the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, StatNano that provides the global and regional ranking of the main indicators of nano science, technology, and industry (NSTI) has reported that nearly four percent of patents presented by 25 leading firms active in oil and gas industry are related to nanotechnology, among them Baker Hughes, Aramco and Halliburton have the great share of nanotech-related inventions.



The Research Institute of Petroleum Industry of Iran has got the first rank in this respect as a result of possessing 41.94 percent of nanotech inventions out of total number of registered innovations.



In recent years, giant companies have paid more attention to nanotechnology, which is an interdisciplinary tech that is being used in oil and gas field. One of the important indicators to review the influence of nanotechnology in oil and gas industry is nanotechnology patent.



The StatNano has referred to Forbes and Fortune to find leading oil companies. It also used Orbit database to extract statistics of patents provided by the leading firms.

It is worth mentioning that nanotechnology patents of the 25 oil companies have been registered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO).



The RIPI is one of the leading companies in Iran, which has registered its patent so far. The Iranian institute has registered valuable patents in the US and Europe.



Indian Oil and South Korean SK Innovation are following Iran's RIPI in terms of registration of nanotechnology inventions with 13 and 11.4 percent respectively.



Iranian and Saudi Arabian firms are the only Middle Eastern countries, which have been named among the 25 leading companies in registering nanotechnology inventions.

1424**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish