Iran rejects any involvement in a supposed plot to target Israeli embassy in London

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that Iran categorically rejects any involvement in a supposed plot to target the Israeli embassy in London.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Araqchi wrote, “We are seeing stories in the media that Iranian nationals are allegedly involved in a supposed plot to target the Israeli embassy in London.”

He added, “Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels.”

The top Iranian diplomat further noted: “Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss.”

“There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation, resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations,” Araqchi added.

He said, “Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired, and we reiterate that UK authorities should afford our citizens due process.”

Earlier this week, British police announced that they had arrested eight individuals, including seven Iranian nationals, in separate operations on suspicion of “terrorism offences.”

The arrests come amid ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Some analysts speculated in Iranian media that the incident could have been an act of provocation meant to subvert the negotiations, to which Israel is opposed.

In response, the Iranian embassy in the Britain wrote in a post on its official X account on Wednesday that Iranian Ambassador to Britain Ali Mousavi met with Britain’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Hamish Falconer, for an introductory meeting on 7 May 2025.

“They held a respectful and candid exchange on a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, including ongoing Iran-US negotiations,” it added.

It further noted, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of international law, including non-interference in domestic affairs, and expressed mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and security.”

“On the recent arrests of some Iranian nationals, the Ambassador emphasized on respect for their rights and due process—assurances Minister Falconer provided,” the embassy added.

It said, “Both agreed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most constructive path to addressing challenges and differences.”

3266**9417