Iran, Romania to broaden trade, agricultural cooperation

Ali Morad Sarafrazi in his meeting with the Romanian Ambassador to Iran Mirela Grecu while referring to the good record of bilateral ties reiterated that the last Iran-Romania Joint Economic Commission was held five years ago in Bucharest.

"I hope this meeting will mark a new point for a new round of bilateral ties," he said.

The Iranian official Romania is the world's top producer of soybeans, which is used to feed the livestock in Iran and we wish to import it through various methods, including barter trade.

He also praised Romania for training a new generation of experienced and skillful farmers, arguing that Iran's 4,300,000 strong farmers are often old, and Iran, too, is in need of training a new generation of skillful and experienced farmers.

The Romanian ambassador, for her part, expressed happiness that the Iranian Agricultural Jihad Ministry is willing to boost cooperation with Romania, ensuring Iranian official that although the last joint economic commission was held years ago, but the two countries’ economic ties have continued, expressing hope that such ties will further expand in agricultural field.

He welcomed the Iranian official’s proposal on sharing agricultural experiences, and informed the Iranian official that in Romania there is no research center at the Agriculture Ministry, which relies on the universities for the purpose.

