Iran non-oil export reaches $27b in 7 months

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade for industries affairs Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate Industry and Mining Day in East Azarbaijan province on Friday, noting that the volume of non-oil export indicates 48 percent and 15 percent increases in terms of value and weight respectively.

The official argued that production growth is one of the main strategies to develop the Islamic Republic, adding that the Statistical Centre of Iran and the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced in different report 5.5 percent and 6.1 percent production growth respectively.

In line with a new economic regulation of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, five billion dollars has been allocated to remove obstacles in the way of exporting Iran-made products, he noted.

As to spatial planning in industry, mining and trade sectors, Sadeqi Niaraki said that some 450 economic elite and operators are going to submit their suggestions and reports on provincial capacities.

According to statistical reports, 15 out of 25 industrial fields have experienced growth and that home appliances industry has seen an eight percent growth.

The deputy minister went on to say that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade kicked off a movement to promote home-made products, noting that East Azarbaijan province has got 80 percent of the indigenization process so far.

As a result of supports made by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the value of export commodities increased 48 percent in seven months this year in comparison to figures announced in the same period last year.

