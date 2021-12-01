Khatibzadeh: Zionist regime trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks

"Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks," Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added that "all parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job— irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success".

The new round of Vienna talks aimed at lifting outrageous and illegal US sanctions began last Monday, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, heading the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna.

