Outlook of Vienna talks in 3rd day

According IRNA correspondent, the working group of nuclear issues has started Wednesday session at the level of experts and in the presence of delegations of the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), the European Union and Iran in Palais Coburg. Following last Monday agreement among top negotiators of the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the session is being held.

Concurrently, the Iranian delegation is holding talks on lifting of sanctions at the expert level. Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran have reiterated Tehran’s principle stance on effective removal of sanctions and called on other delegations to participate in the Vienna talks constructively. Other countries involving in the negotiation expressed readiness and seriousness to discuss removal of sanctions.

In Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, the delegations pursue sanctions and nuclear issues.

The vast majority of diplomats in the talks described the atmosphere of negotiations as positive, underlining that there is a hard path to reach an agreement, while consensus is not farfetched.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has emphasized that Tehran is optimistic and serious to reach an agreement.

Despite the fact that the working group of nuclear commitments convenes on Wednesday, the negotiators are going to focus mainly on sanctions, because the delegations are going to hold intense talks on lifting of cruel and illegal embargo against Iran.

The Islamic Republic has stressed time and again that decision-making on other issues depends on lifting of sanctions, adding that the United States will be allowed to return to the group of signatories to the JCPOA after consensus on sanctions.

Iran is determined to reach a fair agreement, which guarantees Iranians’ nuclear and economic rights.

Former US President Donald Trump violated JCPOA and withdrew from the finalized deal in May 2018; so, the current US president is expected to accept implementation of the country’s commitments under the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions in order to pave the way for returning to the international accord.

