Negotiation for lifting anti-Iran sanctions on 2nd day of Vienna talks

According to IRNA correspondent, the vast majority of diplomats representing the P4+1 group of countries – Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany – and Iran as well as the European Union described atmosphere of the talks as positive; although a hard way is ahead to reach a consensus, experts and members of the negotiating teams are of the opinion that an agreement is not out of reach.



The fact that this round of talks is continuous and the working groups hold talks on removal of anti-Iran sanctions and issues in respect of Iranian nuclear activities indicate that this phase of negotiations is positive.



The first session of the working group for lifting of sanctions was held at experts level in Palais Coburg in Vienna on Tuesday.



On the second day, the Iranian negotiators elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s viewpoints and proposed new suggestions, reiterating Tehran’s principle stance on the need for effective removal of sanctions. Representatives of other countries involved in the talks expressed readiness and seriousness to interact over the issue of lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.



Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani held a bilateral talks on Tuesday evening to discuss results of sessions, which have been held on Monday and Tuesday.



The working group of nuclear issues will convene on Wednesday. The two working groups of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues will continue talks in upcoming days. The fact that the issue of lifting the sanctions has been mentioned as the first agenda of the Vienna talks shows powerful determination of Iranian delegation to pursue Iran’s legitimate rights.



Mora has underlined that the Islamic Republic is determined to pursue the issue of removal of sanctions and that the Iranian team stays in Vienna to negotiate this objective.



The Chinese and Russian ambassadors, presiding their countries’ negotiating teams in Vienna, also emphasized the priority of lifting anti-Iran sanctions.



Certain Western media outlets claim that a draft concerning the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been already prepared since the sixth round of Vienna talks and that world powers wait for Iran’s confirmation in this regard, but the Islamic Republic stressed that turning a draft into an agreement requires negotiations, which is followed up by two working groups of lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.



Bagheri-Kani told Iranian correspondents in Vienna that the Islamic Republic is serious to negotiate and reach an agreement and that the Iranian negotiating team is optimistic.



The negotiating teams in Vienna have stressed that the consultations will continue to pave the way for a conclusion, which should be acceptable in the eyes of all parties.



1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish