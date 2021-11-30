Iranian delegation continues talks in Vienna for second day

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with the European Union Deputy Foreign Policy chief Enrique Mora on Tuesday who heads the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed ways of continuing talks in Vienna.

In a separate development, Iran's foreign ministry deputy for economic affairs Mehdi Safari met with Austria's central bank chancellor when he discussed bilateral relations with him and explored ways to further reinforce banking and financial cooperation.

The latest round of the joint JCPOA meeting which focuses on lifting the US sanctions against the Iranian nation started after a five-month standoff in Vienna on Monday.

