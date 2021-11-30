First round of Vienna talks and facts on previous rounds

Following the first session of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), most representatives illustrated a positive start for the talks on revival of the nuclear deal and lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, while the parties are well aware that the last copy of previous six rounds is just an open draft and not a finalized text.



The Islamic Republic has shown seriousness to take part in the new round of Vienna talks in order to pave the ground for removal of sanctions and urge other parties to respect Iranians' rights for peaceful nuclear program.

Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the Joint Commission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board, stated that Iran has accepted to continue this round of talks based on previous six rounds, but Iranians have emphasized that they want to see that sensitivities of the new administration in Tehran are included in the negotiations.



Mora neither elaborated on the claimed result of the previous six rounds and nor commented on Iran new government's sensitivities. According to existing information, the six rounds of talks ended up in an open text on June 20, which was not agreed upon.

Mohammad Marandi, top international affairs expert, has warned that the text written on June 20 is an incomplete draft full of parentheses.



Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani described Monday talks as constructive and fruitful, noting that the text from the previous six rounds of talks is a draft not an agreement.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday night that the new administration in Tehran does not ignore previous negotiations, but it will hold talks on issues of differences based on its own considerations.



It seems that the Iranian negotiating team's seriousness to reach a pleasant agreement has made certain parties involved in Vienna talks concerned.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish