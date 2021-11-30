Pres Raisi: Comprehensive team in Vienna indicates Iran's serious will

President Raisi made the remarks on phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening.

The President stressed that Iran has always been faithful to its nuclear commitments and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has over and over confirmed such faithfulness.

At his remarks, President Raisi called on his French counterpart to make efforts to lead the talks to arrive at a conclusion with cooperation of other countries in Vienna.

Stressing removal of the sanctions, he went on to say that sanctions could not halt Iran's progress.

And everyone in the world knows who broke the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and they should return to their commitments, he noted.

As the president said, the present condition is the result of US and Europeans' lack of commitments to the JCPOA commitments.

About the recent visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, the president said Iran is ready to continue its full cooperation with the Agency.

Those who have started disloyalty should build confidence in order for the talks to really proceed and reach an outcome, he added.

If US lifts the sanctions and Europeans stay loyal to their commitments, Iran will be faithful to its commitments and there is no concern about the issue, the president noted.

He further stressed that Iran is after result-based talks.

For his part, the French president condemned the US exist from the JCPOA.

Macron said he sees the JCPOA as a joint responsibility and has endeavored to make all sides return to the framework of the deal.

Referring to his talks with the US President Joe Biden, the French president said they are determined to continue Vienna negotiations to achieve outcome.

Paris is willing to continue talks with Iran till the issues are solved, the French president stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Macron called for joint cooperation with Iran in fight against the new coronavirus variant.

Talks between Iran and 4+1 started as of November 29 in Vienna, Austria.

The Vienna talks have resumed today after a months-long pause.

