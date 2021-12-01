Iran top negotiator meets E3 representatives in Vienna

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important issues of the ongoing talks focused on the lifting of sanctions.

Earlier in today, Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Wednesday.

The third day of the seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Vienna talks is scheduled to set an outlook for negotiations on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

In Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, the delegations pursue sanctions and nuclear issues.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA that Iran's negotiating team joined Vienna to make assure of the lifting of the sanctions, adding that Vienna talks concentrate on sanctions removal.

He rejected issues like step-by-step negotiations and new commitments.

Iranian government participated in the Vienna talks with firm determination to be certain that what happens in Vienna is lifting of the sanctions he said.

If the other parties have joined the negotiations with a good-will instead of killing the time, talks will continue on the right path, he added.

Former US President Donald Trump violated JCPOA and withdrew from the finalized deal in May 2018; so, the current US president is expected to accept the implementation of the country’s commitments under the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions in order to pave the way for returning to the international accord.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish